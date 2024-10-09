INDIA allies' advice to Congress after Haryana election debacle draws grand old party's sharp reply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a row for the third time in the Haryana Assembly elections. Defying all pollsters' predictions and exit polls' claims, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled off a victory which is a big boost for the saffron party ahead of the key elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. On the other hand, to Congress, the debacle in Haryana is a huge blow which may have implications for upcoming polls. BJP won 48 seats securing a comfortable majority, while Congress bagged 37 seats and INLD two seats. Dushayant Chautala's JJP drew a nil contrast to the kingmaker's role in the 2019 assembly elections in Haryana. JJP won 10 seats in 2019.

The reactions from the Congress allies (INDIA bloc members) hinted that the Haryana election results weakened Congress' stand in the poll-bound states. Now, Congress allies may have the upper hand during seat-sharing meetings.

'Overconfident': Aam Aadmi Party

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is part of the INDIA bloc, while advising the Congress, said on Tuesday that the "biggest lesson" of the election results is that one should never be "overconfident". "See, what are the election results in Haryana. The biggest lesson is that no one should be overconfident in elections. No election should be taken lightly. Every election and every seat is difficult,'' he added.

Aam Aadmi Party and Congress failed to form a pre-poll alliance in Haryana due to differences over seat-sharing.

Shiv Sena Uddhav faction's advice

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the results of the Haryana elections will not have any effect on Maharashtra, where elections are likely to be held next month. However, she stressed that Congress should reconsider its election strategy, as the grand old party could perform below expectations in a direct fight against the BJP.

Congress should seriously introspect: CPI

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja also advised Congress, saying Mallikarjun Kharge-led party should seriously introspect on the election results of Haryana and take along all the allies of the opposition alliance 'INDIA' in the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Currently, Congress is in talks with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) for seat sharing in Maharashtra.

Congress' message for allies in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, after the defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, the Congress on Tuesday reminded its allies in Maharashtra of coalition Dharma and said that it had emerged as the largest party in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

A party leader said, "I want to remind that in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress gained first place in Maharashtra. There is a Dharma of coalition, whatever is between them (allies), they will speak to each other and not through the media." He also said, it is our duty to strengthen the coalition in Maharashtra and we would not say anything wrong about our allies.

