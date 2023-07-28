INDIA alliance to meet next in Mumbai on August 24, 25

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with Uddhav Thackeray

The next round of meetings of INDIA alliance is likely to take place in Mumbai on August 24, 25 - third meeting in two months. The first such meeting was held in Patna and second in Bengaluru.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru and Patna where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While fifteen parties attended the meeting for opposition unity hosted by Kumar in Patna on June 23, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi attending the second meeting was the highlight in Bengaluru.

More details to follow

Latest India News