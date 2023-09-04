I.N.D.I.A alliance Campaign Committee to hold its first meeting tomorrow amid row over Sanatan Dharma: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE I.N.D.I.A alliance members are working to chalk out the strategy to fight the BJP.

Opposition's bloc I.N.D.I.A Campaign Committee will hold its first meeting through video conferencing on Tuesday (September 4), said sources. According to sources, they will discuss strategies to hold a series of campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Kharge convenes meeting of INDIA bloc MPs

I.N.D.I.A will also organise a meeting of MPs which will be chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting will Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc will meet on September 5 to discuss their joint strategy for the upcoming special session of Parliament, the agenda for which is still under wraps.

Sources said MPs of the opposition alliance in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet to chalk out their joint strategy for the session from September 18 to 22.



The meeting has been convened by Kharge at his Rajaji Marg residence here, they added.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy group on September 5.

I.N.D.I.A bloc makes additional appointments



Meanwhile, I.N.D.I.A on Saturday made some additional appointments in some of the committees set up at its Mumbai meeting to get battle-ready for the Lok Sabha polls.

The bloc had formed a 14-member coordination-cum-election strategy committee comprising members of various parties.

The opposition alliance had also announced a campaign committee with Congress' Gurdeep Singh Sappal, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Anil Desai (Shiv Sena), Sanjay Yadav (RJD), PC Chako (NCP), Champai Soren (JMM), Kiranmoy Nanda (Samajwadi Party), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Arun Kumar (CPI-M), Binoy Vishwam (CPI), Hasnain Masoodi (NC), Shahid Siddiqui (RLD), NK Premachandran (RSP), G Devarajan (AIFB), Ravi Rai (CPI-ML), Thirumavalan (VCK), KM Kadar Moidin (IUML) and Jose K Mani (KC-M) as its members.



