India abstains from UN vote calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas war

India has abstained from voting on United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on the "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" on Gaza crisis. The resolution was adopted at the UN General Assembly.

The resolution also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which met in a resumed 10th Emergency Special Session, voted on the draft resolution submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa.

The resolution titled "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" was overwhelmingly adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against it and 45 abstaining.

Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK.

