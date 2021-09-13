'Don't know if his accident was orchestrated': Inderjeet Singh, Gyani Zail Singh's grandson after joining BJP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Inderjeet Singh joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Inderjeet Singh joins BJP: Immediately after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Inderjeet Singh, grandson of Giani Zail Singh dropped a bombshell raising questions over the accident leading to the death of former President. Gyani Zail Singh died in a road accident in 1994 aged 78.

Speaking to the press after joining the BJP at the party's Delhi headquarters in the presence of Unionb Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Inderjeet Singh didn't mince words to attack the Congress.

"My grandfather's wish has been fulfilled today. He wanted me to be in the BJP. We all know what Congress did to him...how he was treated by that party even after such loyalty shown by him. Don't know whether it was an accident or the accident was orchestrated," Inderjeet Singh said.

Congress leader Gyani Zail Singh served as the President from 1982 to 1987. Singh's term was marked by big events - Operation Blue Star, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

