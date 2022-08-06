Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister flags off Tiranga bike rally in Delhi marking 75 years of Independence

Highlights Union Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged of a Tiranga bike rally in the national capital.

The Tiranga Yatra was taken out to mark 75 years of Indian Independence.

Independence Day 2022: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged of a Tiranga bike rally in the national capital this morning, marking 75 years of independence. A similar Tiranga rally was flagged off by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday from the Red Fort.

Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians, took part in the rally in Delhi that originated from the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to the freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Tricolours in the streets and MPs on wheels, the event sought to heighten the sense of patriotism among citizens while sending out a social message.

Later, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari issued an apology after Delhi Traffic Police issued a challan to him for not wearing a helmet during the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in Delhi's Red Fort area.

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday said it will organise a Tiranga rally next week to celebrate 75 years of India's independence under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

