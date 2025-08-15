Independence Day: Special remission granted to almost 1,500 convicts at Tihar Jail Director General (Prisons) Satish Golchha in his address during the flag-hoisting event at the Tihar prison headquarters, said a total of 1,497 inmates have been found eligible for special remission ranging from 15 to 25 days based on their conduct during their time in the prison.

New Delhi:

In a special gesture, a remission was granted to almost 1,500 convicts at the Tihar Jail on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, with officials announcing that the Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 145.58 crore to build a new jail in Narela to ease overcrowding in the national capital's prisons.

Director General (Prisons) Satish Golchha in his address during the flag-hoisting event at the Tihar prison headquarters, said a total of 1,497 inmates have been found eligible for special remission ranging from 15 to 25 days based on their conduct during their time in the prison.

Tihar Jail houses more than 18,000 inmates

Remission reduces the period of the sentence without changing its character. The Tihar Jail, Asia's largest prison complex, built in 1957, currently has more than 18,000 inmates. The prison complex spreads across Jail Number 1 to 16, with Jail Number 6 and 16 specially designed to house women prisoners.

The DG also informed that the department had recently taken over the operation of the Lampur Detention Centre, where around 273 foreigners are housed.

"The prison department is strengthening its "correctional philosophy" by focusing on education and skill development for inmates," he said.

600 prisoners undergoing 'Unnati' cognitive behavioural programme

According to a statement, Golchha said that around 600 prisoners are undergoing the 'Unnati' cognitive behavioural programme of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in collaboration with Osmania University, while several other organisations are contributing to vocational training across jails.

The department has implemented Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and is at an advanced stage of enabling online court production through video conferencing, he added.

An intelligence cell has been set up at Tihar Jail

"To enhance prison security, an intelligence cell has also been set up," the DG said. He also informed that specialist doctors have been recruited to provide treatment within the jails. Last year, 3,247 new posts were created, leading to promotions in the jail cadre.

"Additionally, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has advertised 1,697 warder and 93 assistant superintendent posts to strengthen manpower," he further said.

Golchha announced that a new jail will be built in Narela with Rs 145.58 crore sanctioned by the Delhi government to ease overcrowding in the city's prisons.