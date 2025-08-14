Independence Day traffic advisory: Roads to be closed across Delhi-NCR from tonight | Check roads to avoid Independence Day 2025: Several roads in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad will be closed or have diversions due to Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. Check the full advisory here.

New Delhi:

The nation will celebrate the 79th Independence Day on August 15 (Friday) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The Prime Minister will unfurl the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. In view of the celebration, authorities across Delhi-NCR have issued a traffic advisory and are enforcing strict regulations to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the event, particularly around key venues like the Red Fort. Several roads will be closed from Thursday night, while diversions in certain areas will come into effect from 6 am on Friday.

Delhi traffic advisory

The Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for the Independence Day celebration on August 15, 2025, at the Red Fort. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 am to 10:00 am on August 15 in and around the Red Fort area.

The following roads will remain closed for general traffic

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk

Lothian Road from GPO to Chatta Rail Chowk

SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT Kashmere Gate

Outer Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate to Salimgarh Bypass

Avoid these roads

Ring Road from ISBT to Rajghat

Wazirabad to ITO

Outer Ring Road Vikas Marg from ITO to Red Fort

Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Nizamuddin Bridge to ISBT

Diversion at these places

Haqiqat Nagar Nala Road

Kingsway Camp Chowk

U-turn at Bhama Shah Chowk

Model Town-II, Model Town-III, H-Point

Nanak Piau Gurudwara

Stadium Road, GTK Road T-Point

Avoid going on these roads

Mall Road (Ring Road adjacent to Chhatrasal Stadium)

Stadium Road

Brahma Kumari Marg

Bhama Shah Road

Old GT Karnal Road

Restriction on commercial vehicles and buses

Goods vehicles will be prohibited from plying between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT Kashmere Gate from midnight until 11:00 am. Local city buses, including DTC and cluster services, will also be diverted from their regular routes during this time.

In addition, parking will be banned on or near major roads leading to the Red Fort, such as Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road, and adjoining service lanes.

Noida traffic advisory

The Noida traffic advisory outlined restrictions on the movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles to and from Delhi.

Goods vehicles coming from Gautam Buddha Nagar district will not be permitted to enter Delhi from 10 pm on August 14 until the conclusion of Independence Day events on August 15. The restrictions will be applicable for all categories of goods carriers, including heavy, medium and light.

Vehicles entering Delhi from the Chilla Border traffic signal and travelling to other states via Delhi should take the U-turn onto the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway. From there, they should use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to continue their journey.

Vehicles entering Delhi from the DND border and going to other states via Delhi will be able to take a U-turn from DND Tone Plaza and go towards their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway via Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles entering Delhi from the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna Bridge Border will be diverted from the underpass intersection before the Yamuna River, will be able to go towards their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles going towards Delhi from Yamuna Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be able to go towards their destination via Zero Point via Parichowk, P-3, Kasna, Sirsa via Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicles going towards Delhi from Parichowk via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be able to go towards their destination via Parichowk via P-3, Kasna, Sirsa, and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Traffic Advisory for Ghaziabad

Entry of all types of commercial vehicles into Delhi from NH-09 via UP Gate will be completely prohibited.

Entry of all types of commercial vehicles into Delhi from Dabur Tiraha via Maharajpur will be completely prohibited.

Entry of all types of commercial vehicles into Delhi from Mohan Nagar via Seemapuri will be completely prohibited.

Entry of all types of commercial vehicles into Delhi from Bhopura Border will be completely prohibited.

Entry of all types of commercial vehicles into Delhi from Loni Border will be completely prohibited.

Entry of all types of commercial vehicles towards Ghaziabad from Kashi Toll Plaza in Meerut district and towards Delhi from Bhojpur Entry//MS College//PEM College Entry Point will be completely prohibited.

Movement of all types of commercial vehicles towards Delhi from Pusta Khajuri Marg will be completely prohibited.

The movement of all types of light/medium/heavy commercial vehicles from the Suryanagar border towards Delhi will be completely restricted.

Ghaziabad Traffic Police has said that these restrictions will be in force from 10 pm on August 14 till the end of the program on August 15.

Gurugram traffic advisory

Traffic restrictions will be in place in Gurugram from 5 pm on August 14 to 1:30 pm on August 15 for the main Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. Avoid all roads leading to Delhi. Drivers are advised to use the KMP Expressway while travelling to other states or districts and park vehicles only at designated places.

Traffic advisory for Faridabad

There will be a complete ban on the entry of heavy vehicles towards Delhi in Faridabad from 10 pm on August 14 to 2 pm on August 15. The banned routes include Badarpur Border, Prahladpur, Karni Singh Shooting Range, Surajkund roundabout, Durga Builder, Mangar Chowki Naka, Dera Fatehpur, Sector 30 Cut, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Sikri, NH-19 (Palwal Road) and Elson JCB Chowk etc.

