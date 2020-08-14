Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP volunteers on Independence Day

On the occasion of the Independence Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address Aam Aadmi Party volunteers through a video conferencing at 4 pm. The chief minister Kejriwal's address will be live on his Facebook page, Twitter handles, and the party's YouTube channel.

Kejriwal will first participate in the function organized on the occasion of Independence Day at the Delhi Secretariat. After this, he will address Aam Aadmi Party volunteers online through social media.

On the occasion of Independence Day National Convenor of AAP Shri @ArvindKejriwal will be addressing party volunteers across India.



Date: 15th August 2020

Time: 4:00 PM



➡️ Facebook - https://t.co/QPIoH2dicA

➡️ YouTube- https://t.co/VOwzVg4aBD https://t.co/sI7VgA8d0K pic.twitter.com/3QzwZ0UOc4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 14, 2020

“On the occasion of Independence Day, National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing all volunteers of AAP across India,” the party said in a statement.

Lakhs of volunteers are expected to participate in the virtual address of Kejriwal.

