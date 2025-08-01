Independence Day 2025: PM Modi invites public suggestions for Red Fort speech | Here's how to share Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi posted a message asking for public suggestions for his Independence Day speech. The Prime Minister also mentioned how people can submit their suggestions.

New Delhi:

India celebrates its Independence Day every year on August 15, and this year marks the 79th anniversary of the country's freedom. Preparations for the grand celebration have already begun across various parts of the country. One of the most anticipated moments of the day is the Prime Minister’s address from the iconic Red Fort. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 12th consecutive speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Ahead of this, he has called upon citizens across the country to share their thoughts, ideas, and suggestions for his traditional address.

What did PM Modi say?

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi posted a message asking for public suggestions for his Independence Day speech. In his post, he wrote, "As we approach this year’s Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year’s Independence Day speech?"

Where can you share your ideas?

The Prime Minister also mentioned how people can submit their suggestions. Citizens can share their views through the MyGov platform or on the NaMo app, where an open forum has been made available specifically for this purpose.

Delhi Police launches security drive

Meanwhile, in the lead-up to the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police has ramped up security across the national capital. According to PTI sources, an extensive inspection drive was conducted at hotels, railway stations, bus terminals, and other key locations in the city. Security audits were carried out across more than 100 sites over a five-day operation. During the inspection, several security flaws were identified, including non-functional CCTV cameras at hotels, parking areas, eateries near metro stations, railway premises, bus stands, and other establishments. The focus of the drive was to tighten security measures and eliminate any vulnerabilities well ahead of the national event.

