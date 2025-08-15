Independence Day 2025: Over 20,000 personnel to guard Delhi; AI monitoring, anti-drone units active Anti-drone systems are now active and snipers have been placed on rooftops for additional security. More than 800 CCTV cameras are keeping watch over key locations. Two special control rooms, one inside the Red Fort and one outside, will monitor live footage from 426 of these cameras.

New Delhi:

Security has been significantly ramped up across major cities in India ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Law enforcement agencies have intensified patrolling, set up additional checkpoints and enforced strict vehicle screening measures, especially in high-risk zones.

In Delhi, comprehensive security measures have been put in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from the historic Red Fort. Entry of vehicles into the capital city is being strictly monitored, with thorough checks conducted at all major border points.

Massive deployment of security forces across Delhi

More than 20,000 security personnel have been deployed across Delhi, including members of the Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG), and Military Intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence enabled facial recognition systems, cameras, abandoned object detection systems and automatic number plate recognition systems have been installed by the Delhi Police.

"The Abandoned Object Detection system will trigger an instant alarm to the control room upon finding any unattended item in or around the Red Fort," ANI quoted an official as saying.

Anti-drone and sniper units activated

Anti-drone systems are now active and snipers have been placed on rooftops for additional security. More than 800 CCTV cameras are keeping watch over key locations. Two special control rooms, one inside the Red Fort and one outside, will monitor live footage from 426 of these cameras.

"From a security point of view, Delhi Police have made all arrangements for the 15th August celebrations. Clubbing Delhi Police and other paramilitary services together, more than 20,000 personnel are deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed at the Red Fort and along all VVIP routes towards the venue," ANI quoted Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma as saying.

"This time, we have used video analytics in CCTV cameras--facial recognition system, abandoned object detection, person count and more. Even at the parking facility, under-vehicle scanning systems are being used. We have made multi-layered security arrangements at the Red Fort. We took access control of the Red Fort around 20 days ahead, and regular anti-sabotage checks and other measures are being undertaken," he added.

Strict traffic and entry regulations enforced

Commercial vehicles have been banned from entering Delhi at border points from 10 pm on August 14. This will remain in effect until the event concludes.

Around 25,000 people are expected to reach Red Fort for the Independence Day event.