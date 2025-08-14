President Murmu addresses the nation: India fastest growing economy in the world with 6.5% GDP growth President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on eve of Independence Day 2025: President Murmu said with GDP growth rate of 6.5 per cent in the last fiscal, India fastest growing among major economies in the world.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day and said it is a matter of pride for all that Independence Day and Republic Day are celebrated by every Indian with great enthusiasm. President Murmu said with GDP growth rate of 6.5 per cent in the last fiscal, India fastest growing among major economies in the world.

"In the economic field, our achievements can be clearly seen. With a GDP growth rate of 6.5% in the last fiscal year, India is the fastest-growing among the major economies in the world...Inflation has remained under control. Exports are rising. All key indicators show our economy to be in a strong position...A large number of people have been pulled out of poverty through good governance...Income disparity is reducing. Regional disparities are also disappearing. The States and regions, earlier known for weak economic performance, are now showing their true potential and catching up with the front-runners," President Murmu said.

President Murmu on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

President Murmu said, "As we look back on the past, we must never forget the pain inflicted by the partition of the country. Today, we observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Terrible violence was witnessed due to partition, and lakhs of people were forced to relocate. Today, we pay tributes to those who were victims of the mistakes of history."

"I extend my heartiest greetings to all of you on the eve of Independence Day. It is a matter of pride for all of us that Independence Day and Republic Day are celebrated by every Indian with great enthusiasm. These are days that especially remind us of our being proud Indians," she said.

President Droupadi Murmu said, "After regaining our freedom, we marched on the path of such democracy where every adult received the right to exercise franchise. In other words, we, the people of India, gave ourselves the right to shape our own destiny...Despite the challenges, the people of India successfully adopted democracy...For us, our Constitution and our democracy is above everything else."

Constitution contains four values as four pillars of democracy

President Droupadi Murmu said the Constitution contains four values as the four pillars upholding our democracy and they include justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. “These are our civilisational principles that we re-discovered during the Freedom Struggle. At the heart of them all, I believe, is the notion of human dignity. Every human being is equal, and everyone deserves to be treated with dignity. Everyone should have equal access to healthcare and education. Everyone should have equal opportunity. Those who had been traditionally at a disadvantage needed to be given a helping hand. Keeping these principles foremost in mind, we started a new journey in 1947,” she added.

President Murmu said, “The country is rapidly urbanising. Hence, the Government has been paying special attention to improve the conditions of the cities. Addressing the key area of urban transport, the Government has expanded metro rail facilities. The number of cities with a metro rail service has gone up multifold in a decade. The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, or AMRUT, has ensured more and more households have access to a tap with the assured supply of water and a sewerage connection,” she said.