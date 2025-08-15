From Uttar Pradesh to Assam to Tamil Nadu; how India celebrated its 79th Independence Day Independence Day 2025: From Uttar Pradesh to Assam to Tamil Nadu; India on Friday celebrated the Independence Day with a lot of fervour and ethusiasm.

New Delhi:

India on Friday celebrated its 79th Independence Day with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm. The Independence Day celebrations were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

In his 103-minute address, Prime Minister Modi spoke about multiple topics, including the success of armed forces during Operation Sindoor, the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, boosting the farmers and fishermen amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, GST reforms and the announcement of the Sudarshan Chakra defence system.

In addition to this, Independence Day was also widely celebrated in different states of the country. In national capital Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hoisted the Tricolour at her residence and said that the countrymen should work together to make the nation 'Vishwa Guru'.

"I wish people of Delhi, country on Independence Day. We hope that this morning will add new dimension in new chapter of India," she said.

Uttar Pradesh:

In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath also hoisted the national flag at the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. Earlier, in an 'X' post, he had said that the meaning of freedom is the "fulfillment of national duties".

Andhra Pradesh:

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu participated in an event in Vijayawada to celebrate 79th Independence Day. In an 'X' post, he urged the people of the state to take a "resolve to work together for the unity, security, and progress of the nation".

Bihar:

In Patna, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also participated in an August 15 event and hoisted the tricolour at the Gandhi Maidan.

Assam:

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also hoisted the Tricolour at an event in Guwahati.

Karnataka:

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar also participated in an event in Bengaluru.

Uttarakhand:

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also hoisted the tricolour at an event in Dehradun and said, "I want to congratulate the nation on this occasion. Our country is progressing with the vision of Prime Minister Modi and the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. We must all work together to fulfil the Prime Minister's vision."

Kerala:

In an event to celebrate Independence Day, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, said that communal forces are strengthening their efforts to destroy the idea of India and called for everyone to be united to defend against such attempts. "We need to rededicate ourselves to change all this and create an India as dreamt of by the freedom fighters," he said.

Tamil Nadu:

Addressing an event in Chennai on Independence Day, Tamil CM MK Stalin vouched for a solution to retrieve the powers of the states. In his address, he stated that states are struggling to get their rightful funds from the Centre, which does not augur well for federalism.