Independence Day 2025: Google celebrates India's traditional tiles with a special doodle Google marked India’s 79th Independence Day with a special doodle inspired by traditional tile designs from across the country, including Jaipur blue pottery and West Bengal’s terracotta relief work.

New Delhi:

From Jaipur's blue pottery to the terracotta relief work of West Bengal, tech giant Google unveiled a striking doodle on Friday inspired by India’s traditional tile designs to celebrate the country's 79th Independence Day.

The digital artwork creatively embeds themes that highlight India’s achievements in space exploration, cricket, chess, and cinema. The letters in the word ‘Google’ are composed of six uniquely designed tiles, each reflecting a distinctive style from different regions of India.

I-Day 2025 Google doodle: What it means

The first tile is inspired by Jaipur blue pottery from Rajasthan, featuring the letter ‘G’ in a classic font surrounded by floral motifs.

The second tile is adorned with a floral pattern and an image of a spaceship.

The third tile is decorated with a traditional design and a cricket ball flanked by two cricket bats.

The fourth tile represents another unique traditional Indian tile design.

The fifth tile showcases a chess piece in the center.

The sixth tile features a cinema reel forming the letters ‘L’ and ‘E’.

The story behind the artwork

The doodle, created by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio, pays tribute to India’s enduring artistic heritage through traditional tile work. According to Google’s note on the doodle page, the tiles feature a variety of styles and textures from across India, from Rajasthan’s Jaipur blue pottery to West Bengal’s terracotta relief. Each tile not only captures a regional art style but also celebrates national milestones such as space missions, world chess titles, cricket triumphs, and global film recognition.

India’s Independence Day marks the country’s freedom from nearly two centuries of British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The independence movement was shaped by leaders who championed civil disobedience and nonviolent protest, leading to the formation of the world’s largest democracy.

Celebrations across the nation

On this day, citizens express their pride and freedom through ceremonies, cultural performances, and displays of patriotism. Across India, flag-hoisting ceremonies take place, accompanied by patriotic songs, skits, and dances. Homes and streets are adorned with the national flag, while colourful kites fill the skies, symbolising freedom. The celebrations honour India’s past and look forward to its future.