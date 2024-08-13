Independence Day 2024: Why is the National Flag hoisted at Red Fort every August 15? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day this year.

Independence Day 2024: India is set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, a day that marks the nation's freedom from British rule, with great enthusiasm and pride. This significant occasion is not just a reminder of the country's hard-won freedom, but also a tribute to the countless sacrifices made by both renowned and unsung heroes who fought valiantly in the struggle for independence. Across the country, citizens will unite to honour the legacy of these freedom fighters and their invaluable contributions to the nation’s history. Independence Day is a time to reflect on the journey towards freedom and to reaffirm the collective spirit that binds the nation together. It is a day when the tricolour is proudly displayed across homes, offices, and public spaces as a symbol of the country’s sovereignty and unity.

However, a lesser-known fact about this day is the distinction between "flag hoisting" and "flag unfurling." Often used interchangeably, these terms actually refer to different methods of presenting the national flag. On Independence Day, the Indian flag is hoisted, not unfurled, which carries its own significance in the tradition of commemorating the nation's freedom. The Indian National Flag is hoisted at the Red Fort every August 15 as part of the official Independence Day celebrations. It also serves as a powerful symbol of national pride and unity. This tradition began in 1947, the year India gained independence from British rule.

Here’s why the Red Fort was chosen for this significant event:

Historical significance: The Red Fort or Lal Quila, located in Delhi, was the main residence of the Mughal emperors for nearly 200 years, until 1857. It holds deep historical and cultural significance for India, symbolising the country's rich heritage.

Symbol of sovereignty: The Red Fort represents the enduring spirit of India's sovereignty and independence. By hoisting the flag here, the government emphasises the importance of reclaiming the nation's freedom and sovereignty from colonial rule.

Ceremonial importance: The annual flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort is a key part of the national celebrations, which include a speech by the Prime Minister, a display of military and cultural performances, and various patriotic activities. It serves as a focal point for the nation’s collective celebration of its freedom and unity.

Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy: The tradition was initiated by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. His first speech as Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, was delivered from the Red Fort, making it a symbolic location for celebrating the country’s independence.

