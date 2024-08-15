Independence Day 2024: PM Modi engages in heartfelt interaction with school children | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi interacts with school children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15) interacted with children sitting at the audience circle on the premises of the Red Fort, moments after completing his significant speech, from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister who has regularly followed to meet the school children on the occasion of the Independence Day, went to greet students and spoke a few words with some of them. As PM arrived to them for the interaction, children were seen cheering. They raised 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans in the presence of the PM.





Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that, in his Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the country's deep gratitude to the freedom fighters, stating that the nation remains indebted to their sacrifices. He highlighted that Independence Day is a moment to honour and remember the bravery and dedication of those who fought for the country's freedom. Modi called on the citizens to reflect on the sacrifices made and to carry forward the legacy of the freedom struggle in building a stronger and developed India.

He further also expressed concern over the increasing impact of natural disasters in recent years. PM highlighted the growing worry among the populace due to the frequent occurrence of such calamities.

'140 crore citizens can work together'

Moreover, in his address, PM Modi also reiterated that the country of 140 crore citizens can achieve the goal of a prosperous and developed India if they walk shoulder to shoulder with united resolve. "There may be challenges and shortages of resources but people united in their goal can overcome them to achieve their target," he added.



Further, speaking of his goal for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, he said people from all corners of the country and communities have offered suggestions for the agenda. He recounted many of these ideas-- including reform in justice system, campaign for capacity building, developing India's traditional systems of medicine. PM Modi also cited his government's success in taking electricity to unelectrified areas, piped water to crores of homes, expanding 'vocal for local' programme and boosting renewable energy to assert that it has infused a new confidence and consciousness among people.



READ MORE | PM Modi on Bangladesh violence: 'Indians want security of Hindus, minorities must be ensured'



READ MORE | Need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women: PM Modi