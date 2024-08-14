Independence Day 2024: What did India and Pakistan get after partition? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Independence Day celebrations

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, the historic division of assets and military between India and Pakistan during the 1947 Partition is revisited. From financial allocations to the distribution of animals and vehicles, the story of who got what is both fascinating and telling of the tumultuous times.

India’s struggle for independence resulted in a hard-fought victory that ousted British rule after over 200 years. However, the victory came with a painful partition that split the nation into India and Pakistan. The British lawyer Sir Cyril Radcliffe was tasked with drawing the line that would separate the two nations. While the geographical division was quickly implemented, the division of military assets and wealth proved far more challenging.

India received Rs 400 crore, Pakistan Rs 75 crore

According to the partition agreement, Pakistan was allocated over 17% of British India’s assets and liabilities. At that time, India held around Rs 400 crore, while Pakistan was allotted Rs 75 crore along with an additional Rs 20 crore as working capital. The Partition Council decided that both nations would continue using existing coins and currency until March 31, 1948, with Pakistan set to issue its currency between April 1 and September 30, 1948.

Image Source : FILE PHOTOPeople celebrate Independence Day.

Division of movable assets in an 80-20 ratio

Reports suggested that movable assets were divided in an 80/20 ratio between India and Pakistan. The division also extended to archaeological artefacts. The split even included animals, such as the "Joymoni" elephant, which went to East Bengal (now Bangladesh), while West Bengal received a car. A similar dispute arose over a gold-plated horse-drawn carriage, which was ultimately decided by a coin toss, with India winning the carriage.

As India reflects on its 78 years of independence, the complexities of the Partition remind us of the deep scars left by this historic event.

Also read | Jammu and Kashmir: Army captain killed in action during operation in Doda district