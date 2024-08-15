Independence Day 2024: In a first, all-women troops exchange greetings at India-Bangladesh border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nadia: An all-women unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) presents sweets to the women personnel of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the 78th Independence Day, at the India-Bangladesh border, in Nadia district.

For the first time, an all-women unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged Independence Day greetings and sweets with their female counterparts from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Gede border post in West Bengal. This marks a significant moment in the traditional celebrations held along the 4,096 km-long international boundary.

Ceremonial exchange amid high alert

The exchange occurred near the Gede border post in Nadia district amidst heightened security following recent political changes in Bangladesh. The BSF team, dressed in ceremonial attire, consisted of six constables from the 32nd battalion, while the BGB women were from the 6th battalion under the Darshana border post.

Symbol of mutual respect and camaraderie

The exchange of sweets and greetings is a longstanding tradition between the two forces, symbolizing mutual respect and camaraderie. "It is a tradition which the women personnel have performed for the first time," said Sujeet Kumar, Commandant of the 32nd battalion BSF. The women shook hands and expressed wishes for the prosperity of both nations and the strengthening of bilateral ties.

A new milestone in border relations

While such exchanges typically occur during national festivals and major celebrations like Deepawali and Eid, this marks the first time an all-women team has performed the gesture along the India-Bangladesh border, setting a new milestone in the history of the region’s border relations.

