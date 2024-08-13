Independence Day 2024: 10 important facts about the Indian National Flag

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Indian National Flag at the Rad Fort

India is preparing to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. The day holds immense importance as it reminds us of the ultimate sacrifices of both heard and unheard heroes of the nation's freedom struggle. On this day, the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy hoists the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi and addresses the nation. Apart from that, the Indian tricolour is hoisted atop every government building by every state and central department.

People also hoist flags in their capacity at their homes. Here are 10 interesting facts about the Indian National Flag:

The Indian tricolour has a length-to-width ratio of 2:3. The present form of the Indian tricolour was adopted in a Constituent Assembly meeting on July 22, 1947, as the official flag of the Dominion of India The saffron colour in the flag resembles courage and renunciation, white shows truth and purity and green symbolises life and prosperity. The Chakra, with 24 spokes, in the middle of the flag is the symbol of movement and progress. A tricolour flag was first accepted by the Indian National Congress in 1931, having charkha in place of today’s chakra. The Indian national flag was designed by the Pingali Venkayya, an agriculturist and Indian freedom fighter. The flag committee of the Constituent Assembly was headed by Dr. Rajendra Prasad. According to the Supreme Court ruling in 2002, hoisting the flag is a fundamental right under Article 19 (i) (a). The manufacturing right of the national flag of India is held by the Khadi Development and Village Industries Commission. It allocates it to the regional groups. The Indian tricolour at the Attari-Wagah border crossing between India and Pakistan is one of the biggest in the world with a length of 110 metres, and breadth of 24 metres.

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2024: Is it 77th or 78th this year? Here's the answer to your confusion | Read inside