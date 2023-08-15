Independence Day 2023: State, Centre working for peace in Manipur, says PM Modi from Red Fort

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi speaks on Manipur issue

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi for the 10th time on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, appealed for peace in the violence-hit Manipur on Tuesday.

"The country stands with the people of Manipur...Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government are making all efforts to find a resolution," he added.

"Maa, Bhano ke sath khilwaad hua hai (Women's dignity was hurt in Manipur), the country is with people of the state," he asserted.

The PM earlier, also on August 11 assured the Lok Sabha that there will be peace again in Manipur, while replying to the No-Confidence Motion debate.

"I want to assure the people of Manipur that the state will soon be back on the path of development and we will leave no stones unturned for this," PM Modi said.

Lashing out at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "Whatever was said about 'Maa Bharti' in this House has hurt the sentiments of people of the country. Some people talked about the death of 'Maa Bharti', what can be more unfortunate than this."

Meanwhile, ethnic violence erupted in Manipur between the Meitei people and the Kuki tribal community on 3 May 2023 claiming over 150 people's lives.

