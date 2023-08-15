Independence Day 2023: PM Modi engages in heartfelt interaction with school children | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Children cheer for PM Modi

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with children sitting at the audience circle on the premises of the Red Fort. Moments after completing his 90 minutes speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM went to greet students and spoke a few words with some of them. Children were seen cheering as PM Modi came close to them. They raised 'Vande Mataram' slogans in the presence of the PM.

Meanwhile, PM Modi touched upon a range of issues, including corruption, women's safety, inflation, G20 summit, dynastic politics, Manipur issue and economy in his address to the nation.

While speaking on the education system, PM Modi said students in the new India are being taught modern technology.

"Children are getting education related to satellites in over 100 schools," he added.

He hailed girls students highlighting women's empowerment in India.

"Once a minister of a foreign country asked me whether girls in India study science, I proudly told her that in our country girls outsmarted boys in science and math. We have the most women pilots in the world," PM Modi recalled.

