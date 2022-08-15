Independence Day 2022: Anganwadi, mortuary workers, street vendors among special guests at Red Fort

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, greets artists performing at the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi

Independence Day 2022: Anganwadi workers, street vendors, mortuary workers and mudra scheme borrowers were among the special guests for the 76th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercise to add to the verve around the celebrations.

Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among the special guests invited to the Republic Day parade in January this year.

The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is seen to be coming out of the grim shadows of COVID-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.

The government had launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Meanwhile, a made-in-India gun was used for the first time in 75 years for the ceremonial 21-shot salute to the tricolour at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day.

So far, British guns have been used for the ceremonial salute. Also, for the first time, MI-17 helicopters showered flowers at the Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations.

"The sound that we always wanted to hear, we are hearing it after 75 years. It is after 75 years that the tricolour has got the ceremonial salute at the Red Fort for the first time from a made-in-India gun," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He said all Indians will get inspired and feel empowered on hearing this made-in-India gun roar.

The indigenous howitzer gun that was used for the ceremonial salute on Monday has been designed by the Centre-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

(With inputs from PTI)

