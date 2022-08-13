Independence Day 2022: Man held for hoisting Pak flag in UP's Kushinagar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Independence Day 2022: A man was arrested for allegedly hoisting Pakistan's national flag at his house, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Kumar Singh, "The flag was hoisted at a house in Vedupar Mustaquil village under the Tariya Sujan police station area of the district on Friday around 11 am."

He added that the flag was removed as soon as police got information about it.

"The arrested accused is Salman (21). A case has been registered against Salman and his aunt Shahnaz (22), who made the flag. Apart from this, Imran’s cousin Imran will be booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for helping Salman in hoisting the flag," he added.

