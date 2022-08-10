In a first, Made-in-India ATAGS howitzer to be part of 21-Gun salute during Independence Day celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Made-in-India Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer to be part of 21-Gun salute during Independence Day celebrations on August 15

Independence Day 2022: For the first time, Made-in-India Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer will be a part of the 21-Gun salute during Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) howitzer is the first in the world to have a range of 45 km. It's self-propelled and can be towed easily. This time it will be included in the 21-Gun salute and will surely be a game changer, Sangam Sinha, DG (R&M), DRDO.

A parliamentary panel last week complimented the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for managing to bring down the import of missiles, radars and other key military systems to an almost "negligible" level by focusing on their indigenous manufacturing.

At the same time, the Standing Committee on Defence criticised the government for a shortfall of Rs 3,002 crore in the allocation to the DRDO for 2021-22 as against the proposed outlay at the budget estimate (BE) stage.

The 13th report of the committee, headed by Jual Oram and comprising around 30 lawmakers including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, was tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

"The committee appreciate that DRDO has managed to bring down the imports in missiles, radars, sonars, torpedo, electronic warfare systems, AWACs (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) to almost negligible level due to their indigenisation efforts," it said.

The committee recommend that DRDO must make all efforts to develop a mechanism for regular and steady adoption of the latest technologies to boost the indigenisation process.

On shortfall in allocation to the DRDO, the committee said the government should ensure that the budgetary requirements of the organisation are fully met.

