Independence Day 2022: 108-feet high national flag installed by Army in J&K's Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI This is the first of its kind installed in North Kashmir. I thank the citizens of this region to take forward the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: GoC Kilo Force Maj General SS Slaria.

Independence Day 2022 : The Army on Sunday inaugurated a 108-feet high national flag in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The tricolor was installed at Hyderbaigh in Pattan in the north Kashmir district, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

He said General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) (Kilo), and Major General S S Slaria, dedicated it to the people of Kashmir. The installation of the high mast was completed in a record time of 30 days, he said.

The flag, constructed in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India, not only instills a sense of pride and honor among the people but also honors all the bravehearts who have laid down their lives towards eliminating terrorism, the PRO said.

The project is a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the central government. Major Gen Slaria appreciated the efforts of all those involved in the completion of the project.

The people of Hyderbaigh Pattan also appreciated the district administration and the Army for this unique initiative, which will remain etched in the history of the area, the PRO Defence said.

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2022: DRDO's developed counter drone system installed near Red Fort | WATCH

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2022: When and where to watch PM Modi's I-Day speech, flag hoisting on Aug 15, 2022

Latest India News