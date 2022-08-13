Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag achieved by Chandigarh Univeristy

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The title for this record is 'Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag.'

Highlights Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved

The record was achieved by Chandigarh University

With this, an earlier record achieved by UAE has been broken

Independence Day 2022: Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag was achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation in Chandigarh ahead of the Independence Day.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present on the occasion.

A Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag was made at Chandigarh, Sector 16 Stadium.

Breaking the earlier record of UAE, the new record was made when 5,885 people gathered to achieve the feat.

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2022: Which Prime Minister has hoisted the National Flag most times? Know Here

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2022: Know about August 15 celebrations and how it is different from Republic Day

Latest India News