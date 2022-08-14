Sunday, August 14, 2022
     
  Independence Day 2022: Will rain play a spoilsport for Red Fort event? Weather forecast

Independence Day 2022: Will rain play a spoilsport for Red Fort event? Weather forecast

Delhi: The weather office has also forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain over the Red Fort area from Sunday midnight till 6 AM.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2022 21:07 IST
Delhi weather:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hoist the national flag to mark the 76th Independence Day on Monday. Will the rain damper the grand celebrations set in place by the government? The weather office has light forecast rain and strong winds on Monday morning in the area surrounding the Red Fort.

In a special forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Red Fort area could experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the morning hours between 6 AM and 12 noon.

"Strong wind occasionally speeds reaching 20-30 km per hour likely to prevail during the forenoon," the weather forecast said.

The minimum temperature on Monday morning was expected to be in the range of 25-27 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the mercury could touch 36 degrees Celsius during the day.

The weather office has also forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain over the Red Fort area from Sunday midnight till 6 AM.

The weather office started issuing a three-hourly nowcast for the region from Sunday afternoon.

Parts of the national capital received light rains on Sunday with Palam reporting 10.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM and 6:30 PM followed by Lodhi Road and Ridge (6.4 mm each), Pusa (4.5 mm) and Ayanagar (3.1 mm), the weather office said.

The maximum temperature reported in the national capital on Sunday was 34 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius in the morning.

(With PTI inputs)

 

