'Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai...Bharat ka anmol samay hai': PM Modi recites thought-provoking poem on I-Day

'Yahi samay hai, sahi samay': PM Modi recites thought-provoking poem on I-Day

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, he chose to end his speech with a thought-provoking poem, giving a clarion call for national development.

"Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, Bharat ka anmol samay hai, asankhya bhujaon ki shakti hai, har taraf desh ki bhakti hai, tum utho tiranga lehra do, Bharat ke bhagya ko fehra do. Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, Bharat ka anmol samay hai. Kuch aisa nahin jo kar na sako, kuch aisa nahin jo paa na sako, tum uth jaao, tum jut jaao, samarthya ko apne pehchaano, kartavya ko apne sab jaano, Bharat ka ye anmol samay hai, yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai," Modi set the tone as the recited the poem.

The poem translates as:

"It's time, right time; precious time of India, There's a power of innumerable arms, There is patriotism everywhere, You get up and wave the tricolor, Hoist India's fate, It's time, right time, Precious time of India, There's nothing that you can't achieve, You get up and start working, Know your potential, Know your duty to all, This is the precious time of India, It's time, right time".

During his speech, Modi laid a roadmap for 25 years, when India will mark a century of freedom. He said that every individual citizen must realise his or her full potential for the nation to achieve its full potential.

Besides, the prime minister asserted that there is no dearth of political will to bring reforms in India, as he called for a review of rules and procedures across the country so that every process that creates a hindrance for people is removed. Modi said good and smart governance is required for implementing reforms in the country.

He announced an ambitious Rs 100 lakh crore holistic infrastructure development programme 'Gatishakti', which is aimed at boosting employment opportunities and productivity of industries. Modi said the over Rs 100 lakh crore scheme will bring new employment opportunities for lakhs of youth.

