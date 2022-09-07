IT raids multiple locations pan-India against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

Highlights The raids were underway in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and some other states

The surprise action is understood to have been taken by the department on EC's recommendation

The EC recently struck off 87 entities from its list of RUPP

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids across multiple states in connection with a tax evasion probe against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious funding.

According to official sources, the raids were underway in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and some other states.

A coordinated action has been launched by the tax department against the RUPPs, their linked entities, operators and others, the sources said.

The surprise action is understood to have been taken by the department on the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) which recently struck off 87 entities from its list of RUPP after they were found non-existent during physical verification.

The poll panel had announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to the filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers.

It had said some of these parties were indulging in “serious” financial impropriety.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case.

These raids were carried out at more than 30 locations, including in Delhi, Lucknow, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad and some other locations.



The ED case is based on the FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In the FIR, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named accused number one.

Also Read | Coal scam case: CBI raids Bengal law minister's premises in Asansol, five other locations in Kolkata

Latest India News