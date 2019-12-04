Ahead of Karnataka bypolls, IT raids residence of Congress candidate KB Koliwad

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IT raids at residence of Congress candidate for Ranebennur seat in Karna

Raids were carried out at the residence of Congress candidate from Ranebennur assembly segment, KB Koliwad, by the officials of the Income Tax and Excise department. The searches were conducted late on Tuesday at the Ranebennur residence of the former Assembly Speaker, following complaints of hoarding of liquor and cash, officials said.

"Following a complaint about the hoarding of liquor and a cash of Rs 10 crore, we raided the place. We didn't find anything," Haveri Excise chief, Nagashayan told reporters.

The raids come in the run-up to assembly bypolls in 15 segments in Karnataka following the disqualification of the MLAs from Congress and the JD(S) which led to the toppling of the coalition government and installation of the BJP government led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Reacting to the raids, Koliwad said, "They (sleuths) came to our house but found nothing and returned empty handed."

Talking to reporters, he said ever since the BJP came to power, it has been pursuing the politics of vendetta and many Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram and DK Shivakumar faced the action.

The raids drew the ire of Congress workers who staged a protest in front of the vehicle in which the taxmen had arrived.

