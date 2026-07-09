Incessant rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand, 7 districts on red alert; roads closed amid landslides

Dehradun:

Continuous heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand over the past 24 hours has disrupted normal life, with landslides blocking roads, rivers swelling and authorities issuing fresh weather warnings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed seven districts under a red alert for Thursday, while the remaining districts are under an orange alert due to the risk of more heavy rain.

The persistent rain has affected transport across the state. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), traffic has been disrupted on 107 routes, including nine state highways and one Border Roads Organisation (BRO) road, after landslides and rockfalls in several hilly areas. Officials have asked district administrations to stay prepared for any emergency.

107 roads blocked after landslides

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was reported in many parts of both the Garhwal and Kumaon regions. Kashipur received the highest rainfall at 206 mm, followed by Jaspur with 190 mm, Laksar 180 mm, Kotdwar 160 mm and Haridwar 132.9 mm. Other areas that recorded significant rainfall included Roorkee, Betalghat, Tehri, Roshanabad, Nainital, Narendra Nagar, Dhanaulti, Devprayag, Pauri, Ranikhet, Jolly Grant, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Almora and Rudraprayag.

In Tehri district's Kaddukhal area, an abandoned house was damaged after a landslide on Wednesday evening. However, officials had already evacuated two restaurants and several temporary structures located in the vulnerable zone as a precaution.

Red alert for seven districts

The Meteorological Centre in Dehradun has issued a red alert for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Champawat. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places, along with thunderstorms, lightning and short spells of intense rain.

For the rest of the state, an orange alert remains in force, with forecasts of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in isolated areas. A red alert has also been issued for Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Champawat on Friday, while Dehradun, Pauri and Bageshwar will remain under an orange alert.

Authorities urge people to stay vigilant

Rising water levels have been recorded in the Ganga, Yamuna and several tributaries following the continuous rain. The Central Water Commission, through the SEOC, reported increasing water levels in the Alaknanda at Srinagar, Pindar at Karnaprayag, Ganga at Devprayag and Rishikesh, Kali at Dharchula, Saryu at Pithoragarh and Gauri at Jauljibi. Although all rivers remain below the danger mark, authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Schools shut in four districts

Schools from Classes 1 to 12 remained closed in four districts, including Dehradun, as a safety measure.

The SEOC has directed all District Magistrates to remain on high alert, monitor vulnerable locations, keep rescue teams ready and ensure quick response to any emergency. Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and landslide-prone areas, and rely only on official updates during the ongoing spell of bad weather.

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