During the meeting, PM Modi highlighted the importance of protecting young people from drug abuse and called for intensified efforts to tackle the problem. Drawing a parallel with the government's campaign against Naxalism, he said that if Left-Wing Extremism could be eliminated, the drug menace could also be eradicated completely.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for regular and meaningful interaction with young people to keep them away from drugs and address issues affecting them.

Meanwhile, the CRPF has withdrawn a battalion comprising more than 1,000 personnel from anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and redeployed it to Manipur. This is reportedly the first instance of a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) unit being withdrawn in this manner since the Centre announced the elimination of Naxalism in the country.

According to sources, only Cabinet ministers were invited to Wednesday's meeting, while Ministers of State and Ministers of State with Independent Charge were not included.

Earlier, Modi had held separate meetings with Ministers of State and those holding independent charge at his office. The previous meeting of the Union Council of Ministers was held in September in the form of a 'Chintan Shivir', or brainstorming session.

PM Modi returns from ASEAN Summit

The Cabinet meeting came shortly after Modi returned to New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday following the conclusion of his November 17-18 visit to the Philippines.

During the visit, the Prime Minister participated in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, the 21st East Asia Summit, the seventh Quad Summit and several bilateral engagements. After arriving in Manila on Monday, Modi met Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence, security, trade and investment.

Modi also held discussions with his counterparts from Singapore and Thailand on regional and global developments and other issues of mutual interest.

The visit marked an important diplomatic engagement for India in strengthening its partnerships with Southeast Asian nations and advancing cooperation on regional security and economic matters.