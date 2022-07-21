'Workers made enough wealth to last for 3-4 generations': Karnataka Congress leader's statement sparks row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar, who was in the headlines for his rape comment last year, has yet again sparked controversy, following his comments on the Nehru-Gandhi family. While speaking at a protest against ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi, Kumar mentioned that all Congress leaders have made enough money in the name of Gandhis.

Speaking at the protest, Ramesh Kumar said: "Every congressman has made enough wealth that lasts for 3-4 generations in the name of Nehru-Gandhi family and we should repay our debt by defending Sonia Gandhi against ED summons."

Karnataka BJP Minister Sudhakar K, however, attacked the leader and called Congress's 60 years of rule as "LootIndia programme".

"Congratulations to the brilliant leader who described the Congress party's 60 years #LootIndia program very beautifully! Senior leaders of your party, after admitting the corruption of the universe so honestly, what face do you keep asking for votes from the people @INCIndia

Leaders?" tweeted the leader.

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Sonia Gandhi for two hours on Thursday in connection with the National Herald case money laundering case. The questioning ended for the day on Gandhi's request since she is recovering from Covid, said the officials.

