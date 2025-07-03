Dalai Lama alone will decide his successor, says India in clear message to China The Dalai Lama holds a deeply significant position not only for Tibetans but also for millions of his followers around the world. The decision regarding his successor lies solely with the Dalai Lama, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said in a statement.

New Delhi:

India on Thursday strongly objected to China's assertion that Beijing must approve the next reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, stating that only the Tibetan spiritual leader has the authority to decide on his successor.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in an official statement, said, "The Dalai Lama holds a deeply significant position not only for Tibetans but also for millions of his followers around the world. The decision regarding his successor lies solely with the Dalai Lama."

Rijiju, along with Janata Dal (United) leader Lallan Singh, is currently in Dharamshala representing the Indian government at events celebrating the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. “This is purely a religious occasion,” Rijiju said.

Dalai Lama's decision on his successor

The Union Minister's remarks followed the reaffirmation by the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader that the centuries-old Dalai Lama institution would continue beyond his lifetime. He clarified that the authority to choose the 15th Dalai Lama lies solely with the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the official office of the Dalai Lama.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Dalai Lama’s office said, “The process for recognising a future Dalai Lama has been clearly outlined in the statement dated 24 September 2011, which affirms that the responsibility lies entirely with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust.”

China, however, has maintained that any reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must receive its approval. “The Dalai Lama’s succession must comply with Chinese laws and regulations as well as religious rituals and historical conventions,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, reiterating China’s long-held position that the selection must occur within its borders and under its authority.

Tibet's struggles

The Dalai Lama has lived in exile in India since 1959, after fleeing Lhasa following a failed uprising against Chinese rule. While Beijing continues to label him a separatist seeking to divide Tibet from China, he is widely regarded across the world as a symbol of non-violence, compassion and the Tibetan people's effort to preserve their cultural and religious heritage.

Many Tibetans in exile fear that China may attempt to install its own Dalai Lama in future, a move critics argue would strengthen Beijing’s control over the region, which it occupied by force in 1950.