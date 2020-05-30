In biggest single-day spike, 177 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image of health workers in a neighbourhood in south Kashmir

As many as 177 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday in J&K in the biggest one-day spike so far in the Union Territory. A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said on Saturday that 177 more people have tested positive, 52 in Jammu division and 125 in Kashmir division, as the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 2,341 in J&K.

So far, 28 patients have died while 908 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is now 1,405 in J&K now out of which 1,037 are in Kashmir division and 368 are in Jammu division.

