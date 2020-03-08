In a setback for Yogi govt, Allahabad HC orders removal of hoardings of anti-CAA protestors

Image Source : TWITTER A file photo of one of the hoardings showing the personal details of anti-CAA protests in Lucknow (Twitter)

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to get removed the hoardings in Lucknow, carrying details and photographs of persons involved in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha, was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Shashank Tripathi, according to multiple media reports.

In its oral observations, the bench observed that the action by the administration was “highly unjust” as it encroached upon the personal liberties of persons.

“Good sense should prevail on the State and it must remove the hoardings before 3 pm and apprise the court about this at 3,” legal news website Live Law quoted the High Court bench as saying.

According to another news report, the court has also asked as to under which law were the orders by the administration issued.

