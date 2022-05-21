In a major faux pas, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan shares Rajiv Gandhi's controversial quote, deletes later

Highlights Congress leader Adhir Ranjan pulled down the tweet after controversy

He clarified that "tweet has nothing to do with my own observation"

Infamous remark was made by Rajiv Gandhi in the wake of Indira Gandhi’s assassination

In a major faux pas, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan shared a controversial quote of Rajiv Gandhi. He made the blunder on his official Twitter handle while paying tribute to the former Prime Minister on his 31st death anniversary.

Here's the controversial tweet which he immediately pulled down following the controversy

Image Source : TWITTER@ADHIRRCINC Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's now-deleted tweet; he had posted this earlier today

After the matter blew up, the Congress leader again took to Twitter to clarify on the controversial tweet and said "the tweet against my name in the tweeter account has nothing to do with my own observation." "A malicious campaign is propagated by those forces inimical to me," he added.

The Congress leader had shared a picture to pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi with a quote of Gandhi that read “when a big tree falls, ground shakes”. The infamous remark was made by Rajiv Gandhi in the wake of Indira Gandhi’s assassination on 31st October 1984 in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star. Soon after the former prime minister was killed at her Delhi residence by her Sikh bodyguards, several Sikhs were massacred in the ratailatory violence.

On 19th November 1984, while giving a speech in front of thousands of people, then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had justified the violence that took place after Gandhi’s assassination. He had said, “Jab bhi koi bada ped girta hai, to dharti thodi hilti hai. (When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.)”

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

