Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
In a first, sister and brother duo Prerna Deosthalee and Commander Ishan command warships in Indian Navy

Both the brother and sister duo Prerna Deosthalee and Commander Ishan Deosthalee are commanding their warships under the Western Command.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 11:10 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Prerna Deosthalee and Commander Ishan Deosthalee.
Image Source : INDIA TV Prerna Deosthalee and Commander Ishan Deosthalee.

For the first time ever in the Indian Navy, the sister and brother duo of Commander Prerna Deosthalee and Commander Ishan Deosthalee are commanding two different warships at the same time in the force.

Commander Prerna Deosthalee last year became the first-ever female officer to be handed over the command of a warship in the Indian Navy. She is presently commanding the fast attack craft INS Trinkat.

Her brother, Commander Ishan Deosthalee has now been given the command of INS Vibhuti which is a Veer-class missile vessel of the Indian Navy. The vessel Vibhuti was part of the steam past given to President Droupadi Murmu off the coast of Goa in the Arabian Sea.

The President Droupadi Murmu on November 7 visited the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with the Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy.

In her address, President Murmu praised the Indian Navy's capabilities and strategic reach.

"The Indian Navy units are deployed across vast areas for extended durations, showcasing their capabilities and strategic influence. Your positive, proactive, and swift actions have saved countless lives at sea. It was a special moment for me when the President of Bulgaria called to express gratitude for rescuing the Bulgarian crew from a hijacked vessel earlier this year." 

