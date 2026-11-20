The delegation also includes Pakistan's SCO Director Ayesha Mir. Former Pakistan High Commissioner Tariq Masood was initially named as part of the delegation but did not travel to India. According to the information available so far, the Pakistani representatives are expected to return on November 23.

Sources said the Pakistani delegation had also requested permission to visit the Nizamuddin Auliya shrine in Delhi. However, the request was denied due to security concerns.

India hosts SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum

The visit comes as India hosts the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at the historic Purana Qila in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the forum, which will see participation from several SCO member countries, including China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Musadik Malik's participation marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India since Operation Sindoor. It is also the first time in three years that a Pakistani minister is attending an event hosted in India.

The forum will focus on four broad themes, including civilisational and cultural expressions, art and architecture, and language, literature and manuscripts. Discussions will explore the shared cultural and historical heritage of SCO member countries.

Pakistan's participation is significant amid strained bilateral relations. India has maintained that dialogue and terrorism cannot go hand in hand in its bilateral engagement with Pakistan. However, both countries continue to extend invitations to each other for multilateral platforms where they are fellow members.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was established in 2001 at a summit in Shanghai, with Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as its founding members. India and Pakistan became full members in 2017, while Iran joined the organisation in 2023.

Also Read:

'Moment Pakistan stops supporting terrorism...': Rahul Gandhi on potential talks with neighbouring nation