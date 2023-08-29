BSP expels former MLA Imran Masood for 'indiscipline and anti-party activities'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Imran Masood

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday expelled former MLA Imran Masood for 'indiscipline and anti-party activities'.

According to reports, a few days back, Imran Masood had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi after praising him continiously on public forums.

Nine months after he left the Congress to join the Samajwadi Party, Imran Masood in October 2022 had switched to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Welcoming him into the party fold, BSP supremo Mayawati said the Muslim community is convinced that it is the BSP and not the SP that can get rid of the "hateful and cruel politics of the BJP".

