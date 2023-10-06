Imran Masood, expelled BSP leader, to rejoin Congress tomorrow, calls decision 'ghar wapsi'

Follow us on Image Source : X (FILE) Expelled BSP leader Imran Masood

Expelled Bahujan Samaj Party leader and former legislator Imran Masood will rejoin Congress party on Saturday (October 7).

Masood was expelled from BSP earlier this year for anti-party activities in August this year. He will join the Congress again in the national capital.

Masood, who is an influential Muslim leader from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district had joined the BSP after the 2022 Assembly polls, however, he was expelled this year. Before the 2022 Assembly polls, Masood had defected to Samajwadi Party from Congress.

He will be rejoining the Congress party tomorrow.

The leader lauded Rahul Gandhi and said that he had a "great working experience" when he was earlier a part of Congress and called his rejoining the party as "ghar wapsi".

"In the current situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did Bharat Jodo Yatra. An era of transformation started after that...Earlier too, when I was in the party, I had a great working experience. Unfortunately, for 1-1.5 years I was not a part of the party. Now I am doing 'ghar wapsi'..." he said.

According to reports, Imran Masood had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi after praising him continiously on public forums. After I.N.D.I.A bloc, Imran Masood remained in constant contact with the Congress. In 2014, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Congress, in which he secured second position with more than four lakh votes.

Praising Rahul Gandhi he had said, "Rahul Gandhi is such a leader in the whole country, who fearlessly speaks in favour of the people."

Nine months after he left the Congress to join the Samajwadi Party, Imran Masood in October 2022 had switched to the Bahujan Samaj Party. Welcoming him into the party fold, BSP supremo Mayawati said the Muslim community is convinced that it is the BSP and not the SP that can get rid of the "hateful and cruel politics of the BJP".

