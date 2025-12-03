OPINION | Imran is fine, but who is blocking Asim Munir’s file? In a no-holds-barred attack, Imran Khan alleged that Asim Munir is “mentally ill and morally depraved”. He blamed the army chief for destroying Pakistan’s legal and constitutional framework, and ordering his and his wife Bushra Bibi’s imprisonment on fake charges.

New Delhi:

After three weeks of confusion, it was finally revealed on Tuesday that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is well inside Adiala jail. His sister Uzma Khanum met him for 20 minutes and said, Imran is “perfectly in good health”. She quoted Imran Khan as saying that the “mental torture” of isolation is “worse than physical abuse”. Imran Khan posted a message on X for his supporters blaming Army Chief Gen Asim Munir. He said, “I have been completely confined in a cell and placed in solitary confinement. For four weeks, I haven’t met a single human being.”

In a no-holds-barred attack, Imran Khan alleged that Asim Munir is “mentally ill and morally depraved”. He blamed the army chief for destroying Pakistan’s legal and constitutional framework, and ordering his and his wife Bushra Bibi’s imprisonment on fake charges. For the last one month, jail authorities have not allowed family members and lawyers to meet the incarcerated former Prime Minister giving rise to suspicions that he was being put to a slow death. It was only after Imran Khan’s supporters staged nationwide protests that the army allowed one of his sisters to meet him in jail.

Imran’s sister Aleema Khan has announced that party supporters will again go to Adiala jail on Thursday and next Tuesday and will demand a meeting with Imran Khan. Gen. Asim Munir’s army has done a tactical retreat by allowing Uzma Khanum to meet his brother Imran Khan. Since there was nationwide anger among people and rumours were spreading that he was dead, thousands of people came out on streets forcing the army chief to rethink. The pressure on the Pakistani army was immense. It was only after the US consul general based in Peshawar met Imran’s party leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi that Imran’s sisters got the permission to meet their brother in jail. Imran’s sister Uzma Khanum is a surgeon and she got the chance to assess the health condition of her brother. Imran Khan has been kept in solitary confinement inside an 8’x10’ room. Gen Munir knows that so long as Imran Khan remains in jail, his popularity will continue to rise in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Gen Munir’s extension file is yet to be signed by the civilian leadership. It is now being said that there is no legally appointed army chief in Pakistan at the moment. Field Marshal Asim Munir is occupying the chair illegally because his tenure ended on November 29 and the gazette notification for extension of his tenure is yet to be published by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government. Gen Asim Munir was appointed army chief for three years in November, 2022. Last month, a new post Chief of Defence Forces was created through a constitutional amendment. Field Marshal Asim Munir was supposed to be appointed CDF on November 29, but that notification is yet to be published.

Questions are being asked as to who is the army chief now. Apart from the army chief, the posts of vice chief of army staff and chief of strategic command that looks after nuclear weapons are vacant. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went on a visit to Bahrain when these notifications were to be published. From there, he proceeded to London. His defence minister Khawaja Asif went on a Europe visit. Shehbaz Sharif has since returned to Pakistan but his plane landed in Lahore instead of Islamabad.

People are questioning whether all is well between Asim Munir and the Sharif family. Former PM Nawaz Sharif is reported to have raised questions on why the army chief is being given so much powers. I do not think either Shehbaz Sharif or Nawaz Sharif have the power to stop the notifications relating to Asim Munir and prevent him from becoming the Chief of Defence Forces.

Pakistan runs on the whims of its army. It is the army that installs civilian government and even the judiciary kowtows to the army. Once Gen Munir becomes CDF and gains immunity from judicial scrutiny, his powers will become immense. But Asim Munir fears the rising popularity of Imran Khan and he is misusing the judiciary to slap new cases against the former PM. For the present, the chances of Imran Khan being released from jail are slim.

