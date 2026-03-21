'Improved law and order driving major industrial investments in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday presented a detailed report on how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has improved the law and order situation in the state as part of the ongoing series ‘Shandaar Chaar Saal Bhagwant Mann De Naal’. Mann said there has been a vast improvement in the law and order situation in Punjab, which is driven by a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and a sustained crackdown on organised crime.

Under the government's ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign, over 95,000 smugglers have been arrested, and Rs 772 crore worth of illegal assets have been seized, the chief minister said, adding that anti-drone systems are being used to monitor cross-border smuggling. He added that record police recruitment, modernisation, and initiatives like the Sadak Surakhya Force underline the strengthening of law enforcement in Punjab.

Mann slams Akali Dal, Congress governments

Speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh, Mann also slammed the previous Akali Dal and Congress governments and alleged that they used to patronise gangsters, allowing criminal networks to flourish in the state. He said they cannot escape accountability.

“Punjab Government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drugs, and no leniency has been or will be shown against violators of the law. Exemplary punishment will be ensured,” said Mann. "From March 2022 till now, 95,881 drug smugglers and suppliers have been arrested, and 71,228 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act.”

“6,109 major/commercial consignments of drugs have been seized, along with the arrest of 10,085 major traffickers. Special focus has been placed on drug hotspots, leading to recovery of 5,625 kg heroin, 3,461 kg opium, 1,628 quintals poppy husk, and 4.96 crore injections, tablets, capsules, and syrups,” he said, adding that Rs 54.47 crore drug money has been recovered and 3,440 proclaimed offenders in NDPS cases have been arrested.

Over 1,100 gangs busted

According to Mann, 2,858 gangsters and criminals have been arrested, 35 neutralised, and 1,105 gangs busted after the formation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). Besides, 2,267 weapons and 655 vehicles used in crimes have been recovered.

Since April 6, 2022, the AGTF has solved 38 sensational cases, including major murder cases, extortion rackets, bank robberies, gang arrests, and terror-linked conspiracies across Punjab and nearby regions up to March 2026, he said.

“Punjab has around 560 kilometres of border with Pakistan, and to check the supply of drugs and weapons, the state government has installed an anti-drone system. Punjab is the first state to have this system,” he said, emphasising border security.

“We had asked the Centre for funds, but no assistance was given. The state government used its own resources, and the system is producing results. So far, 806 drones have been recovered, 1,472 drone movements detected, and 341 illegal weapons recovered via drones,” he added.

Mann lauds police reforms

He also spoke about police reforms and said that his government has ensured regular recruitment. In the last four years, 12,197 recruitments have been made, including 1,062 Sub-Inspectors, 450 Head Constables, and 10,285 Constables, he said.

He also said that to modernise the Punjab Police, 2,904 vehicles have been purchased for ₹327.69 crore, including 2,258 four-wheelers and 646 two-wheelers. He said the Punjab Police is a national police force fighting to "safeguard the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country".

“The state government is leaving no stone unturned to extradite gangsters operating from abroad. Whenever inputs are received, they are flagged for issuing Red Corner Notices,” he said.

“Punjab is one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country. Investment is the best parameter to judge law and order, and the fact that a major steel plant has started operations with an investment of ₹3,200 crore reflects this reality,” he added.