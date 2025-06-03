Impeachment motion to be brought against Justice Yashwant Varma in next Parliament session: Sources The government may introduce an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in the upcoming monsoon session if he doesn't resign, following misconduct findings over a cash scandal.

New Delhi:

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will engage with all political parties regarding the impeachment motion against Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, government sources have revealed. The central government is considering introducing this motion in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, slated to begin in mid-July, if Justice Varma does not resign voluntarily.

Background of the controversy

Justice Yashwant Varma, formerly a judge at the Delhi High Court, has been embroiled in controversy since a large quantity of burnt cash was discovered at his official residence in Delhi. This scandal surfaced a few months ago and led to his transfer to the Allahabad High Court. Following an investigation by a Supreme Court-appointed committee, Justice Varma was found guilty of misconduct related to this cash recovery.

Supreme Court committee's findings and recommendations

The inquiry panel, led by former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, concluded that Justice Varma’s actions were improper and warranted serious disciplinary action. Subsequently, Justice Khanna advised Justice Varma to resign from his position, but the judge declined. Following this refusal, Justice Khanna reportedly wrote to the President of India and the Prime Minister, recommending the initiation of impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma.

Impeachment motion in parliament: A likely scenario

According to government sources, if Justice Varma does not tender his resignation before the monsoon session of Parliament, the government will move forward with introducing the impeachment motion against him. This move aims to uphold the integrity of the judiciary and maintain public trust in the judicial system.

Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is responsible for Parliamentary Affairs, will hold consultations with all political parties to discuss and build consensus on the impeachment motion during the upcoming session. The government’s approach reflects its commitment to addressing allegations of judicial misconduct swiftly and transparently.

Significance of the case

The case against Justice Yashwant Varma has captured national attention due to the seriousness of the allegations and the involvement of the highest judicial authorities. The decision to pursue impeachment proceedings against a sitting High Court judge marks a rare and significant step in maintaining judicial accountability in India.

As the Parliament prepares for the monsoon session, all eyes will be on the proceedings related to Justice Varma’s impeachment, which could set important precedents for judicial discipline in the country.