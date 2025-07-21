Impeachment motion against Justice Varma likely to be submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker: Sources On May 8, the then Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, gave a nod to the Parliament to initiate impeachment of Justice Varma. He also sent a report on the probe findings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

New Delhi:

Over 150 MPs from different parties have signed a notice to bring an impeachment motion in Parliament for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma over the discovery of cash at his home, said sources on Monday. Sources say that signatures from MPs across parties, both major and minor, have been taken in support of the impeachment motion against Justice Verma.

As per the sources, the motion is expected to be submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker, who will decide whether to accept or reject it. If the motion is accepted, a committee will be formed, which will submit its report in one to three months. If the motion is implemented, the House will act on the impeachment motion during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, sources added.

SC refuses urgent hearing of plea seeking FIR against HC judge

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against the Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was urged by lawyer Mathews Nedumpara that it was his third petition on the issue, and it be listed for hearing urgently. "Do you want it to be dismissed right now?" the CJI asked, adding that it will be listed in due course.

"It is impossible to be dismissed. An FIR has to be registered. Now Varma seems to be asking for that only. There has to be an FIR, an investigation," the lawyer said.

The bench took strong note of the fact that the lawyer addressed the high court judge as 'Varma'. "Is he your friend? He is still Justice Verma. How do you address him? Have some decorum. You are referring to a learned judge. He is still a judge of the court," the CJI said.

"I don't think that greatness can apply to him. Matter has to be listed," the lawyer insisted. "Please don't dictate to the court," the CJI said.

Justice Varma cash-at-home row

A big haul of burnt wads of currencies was discovered at the outhouse of then-Delhi High Court Justice Varma by emergency service providers following a fire incident on his premises in March. A committee of three high court judges appointed by then Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna had indicted him.

Khanna referred the matter to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommending Varma's removal after he refused to resign.

Varma, who was subsequently repatriated to the Allahabad High Court and has been kept off judicial work, has protested his innocence and has moved the apex court against the committee's findings.

