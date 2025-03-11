Immigration and Foreigners Bill in Lok Sabha: Key reforms to modernise laws and regulate foreigners The new law is designed to replace a patchwork of colonial-era legislations, including the Foreigners Act of 1946, the Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act of 1939, and the more recent Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act of 2000.

Immigration and Foreigners Bill: The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill seeks to modernise and consolidate India's outdated immigration laws. The bill will be tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As per the official agenda, Shah will move for leave to introduce the bill that aims to confer specific powers upon the Central Government. These powers would enable the government to regulate the requirement of passports or other valid travel documents for people entering or exiting the country. The proposed law will also cover crucial aspects such as visa norms, registration protocols, and other related or incidental matters concerning foreigners on Indian soil.

The objective of the bill is to bring India's immigration system in line with modern global standards and to ensure a more streamlined, secure, and regulated approach to foreign entry and stay. With a focus on both national security and administrative efficiency, this legislative initiative could mark a significant change in how India manages cross-border movement.

Objectives of the bill

One of the most notable features of the bill is the shift in legal responsibility, placing the burden of proof of legal immigration status squarely on individuals rather than the state. This marks a significant change from current norms and is seen as a move to plug loopholes in enforcement mechanisms.

The bill outlines clear provisions to deny entry or continued stay to any foreigner deemed a threat to India's sovereignty, integrity, or national security. It mandates the compulsory registration of foreigners upon arrival and imposes restrictions on movement, name changes, and access to protected or restricted areas. Additionally, institutions like educational bodies, hospitals, and nursing homes will be obligated to report foreign nationals under their care or enrollment to immigration authorities.

According to reports, harsh penalties have been proposed for violations. Entering India without a valid passport or visa may now attract imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. The use of forged documents could lead to two to seven years in jail, with fines ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, overstaying, breaching visa terms, or unauthorised access to restricted zones could result in up to three years in prison, a Rs 3 lakh fine, or both.

Provisions for transport carriers

Transport carriers, too, will be held accountable. Any carrier found bringing in foreigners without proper documents will face penalties up to Rs 5 lakh, and non-payment could lead to the seizure of the vehicle or aircraft. If a passenger is denied entry into India, the responsibility of their immediate removal will fall on the carrier itself.

Further, the bill grants immigration officers the right to arrest individuals without a warrant. The central government will also be authorised to control the movement of foreigners, including blocking entry or exit and restricting access to designated regions. Foreign nationals will need to exit the country at their own expense and are required to submit biometric data for identification purposes.

The proposed law seeks to replace the Foreigners Act of 1946, the Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act of 1939, and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act of 2000. These older laws, many of which date back to the pre-independence and World War eras, are now considered outdated.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Waqf Amendment Bill: Modi Cabinet approves key changes, to be tabled in Parliament soon, say reports