'Immensely proud of youngsters': PM Modi lauds India U19 squad for miraculous win over Pakistan in Asia Cup

In a post on X, PM Modi praised the young cricketers for their impressive performance, saying their achievement would inspire several youngsters. “Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead,” he wrote.

India beat Pakistan by one wicket

India pulled off a remarkable victory at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, chasing down a massive target of 338 runs to win the title by one wicket. The match went down to the final delivery, with India needing three runs to secure victory.

Openers Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag provided a solid start to the chase, laying the foundation for India's pursuit. However, the team found itself in a difficult position as wickets fell during the middle overs.

With the match hanging in the balance, number seven batter Mohit Ulva and number ten batter Manal Chauhan stepped up to revive India's hopes with an attacking partnership.

Needing three runs off the final ball, Ulva struck a boundary to seal the one-wicket victory and hand India the U-19 Asia Cup 2026 title. The dramatic finish capped a remarkable comeback by the Indian team in a closely contested final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Mohit Ulva shines 18-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder Mohit Ulva scripted a memorable finish in the final, guiding India to an improbable victory. Walking in at number 10 with India struggling at 252 for eight while chasing a daunting target of 338, the right-arm medium pacer from Saurashtra turned the match around with a remarkable batting display. Partnering with Manal Chauhan, Ulva added 57 runs for the ninth wicket to revive India's hopes after the team appeared on the verge of defeat. Even after Chauhan departed for a fighting 47 in the 48th over, Ulva held his nerve in the tense final stages. With three runs required off the last delivery, he struck a boundary to seal India's victory and complete one of the tournament's most remarkable run chases.

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