OPINION | IMF, World Bank must stop Pakistan from financing terror

After reducing Indus water flow, India has decided to carry out a financial strike against Pakistan. India will be submitting evidence of Pakistan's terror connections before the IMF and World Bank and ask them to stop fresh funding. India has also demanded that Pakistan be brought back into the 'grey list' of FATF (Financial Action Task Force). IMF had released fresh tranche of $1.4 billion for Pakistan and India had objected to it. IMF has now put 11 new conditions for Pakistan.

India's charge is that Pakistan is using a major part of World Bank and IMF money to fund terror outfits. Already, Pakistan is groaning under the weight of $224 billion foreign loans, which amounts to almost 70 pc of its GDP. Already speculations are rife on how Pakistan got extended IMF loan facility. Strategic affairs analyst Brahma Chellaney blames US President Donald Trump for this. Chellaney says that it was on Trump's insistence that the IMF released funds to Pakistan during India-Pak conflict. He reminded it was Trump who had earlier alleged that America got "nothing, but lies and deceit" from Pakistan in its war on terror.

Chellaney writes, Trump is now "equating the terror-sponsoring state (Pakistan) with its victim India and amplifying international focus on the Kashmir issue. Notably, Trump has remained silent on the root cause of the crisis - cross-border terrorism - while portraying Kashmir as the central dispute." Brahma Chellaney explains on X why Trump has changed his policy: "Trump's Shielding of Pakistan's Terrorism Links: The extent of Pakistan's investment in cryptocurrency through World Liberty Financial - a firm linked to Donald Trump's family - remains unclear. But even if the figure is as high as $1 billion, Pakistan has already reaped returns far exceeding that sum."

Chellaney writes, on April 26, Pakistan signed a partnership deal with WLF. The delegation of WLF was given a red carpet welcome by Pakistan Prime Minister and Army Chief. Chellaney has alleged that Trump's family has gained billions of dollars from crypto-business. Two things have emerged: One, there is nothing to prove that Pakistan gained by billions of dollars through its deal with WLF, and two, there is nothing to prove Pakistan got IMF funds because of this deal. I think, one should wait for details before reaching a final conclusion.

On India keeping Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, there is general outcry across Pakistan over water shortage. Pakistan army spokesperson and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Sayeed are speaking in the same language. Pakistani army spokesperson said, "if you block our water, we will choke your breath". This reflects the measure of desperation in the minds of Pakistani leaders and army generals. If they think the US will save them from Modi's 'water strike', they are living in a fools' paradise. Modi has made it clear that India will not accept any third country's role in matters relating to Pakistan.

Modi has said, if Pakistan wants talks, India is ready, but India will negotiate only on the issue of vacating Pak Occupied Kashmir. Till the time Pakistani generals speak the language of terror masterminds like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, there is no question of negotiations between India and Pakistan.

Why Yogi said, Pakistan is digging its own grave

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that India has decided to corner Pakistan on all fronts if it does not stop sponsoring terrorism. He said, Operation Sindoor has shown that Pakistan army and terror outfits are one and the same. Shah said, the world has seen how Pakistani army generals stood with bowed heads at the funeral, before the coffins of terrorists draped in Pakistan's national flag.

In Ayodhya, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, Pakistan is on the verge of collapse because it is not going to abandon terror groups. Yogi said, "Pakistan is digging its own grave". One should not expect Pakistan to abjure terrorism. On the contrary, Pakistan has now alleged that India is promoting separatism in Balochistan and KPK through two outfits, Fitna-al-Hindustan and Fitna-al-Khwariz. Pakistan's army spokesperson are masters of lies and deception. Pakistani government and army have lost their credibility, and no country in the world is willing to listen to Pakistan's lies.

Why Rahul has become the darling of Pak media?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is grabbing headlines in Pakistani media. At a time when Pakistan stands exposed in the world as a terror factory, its media is using Rahul's statements to the hilt. Rahul Gandhi has been posing questions to Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on a daily basis. When Modi gave a warning to Pakistan at his Bikaner rally, Rahul Gandhi described it as a "hollow speech". Rahul asked Modi why he trusted Pakistan's words on terror, why he sacrificed India's interests by 'bowing to Trump', and why he was delivering fiery speeches in front of cameras only. The next day, Rahul named Jaishankar and said India's foreign policy has failed. Rahul asked, 'why India has been hyphenated with Pakistan, and who asked Trump to 'mediate' between India and Pakistan?'

In Germany, after meeting the new Chancellor and their foreign minister, S. Jaishankar made it clear that India would not accept any third party's role in its bilateral matters with Pakistan, nor would India tolerate any fresh terror attack from Pakistan. Jaishankar sought the support of world powers in its war against terror. Of course, Rahul Gandhi knows the points that Jaishankar is making. Yet he has this habit of opposing Narendra Modi on almost every issue. In doing so, as Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi forgets the 'Laxman Rekha' of politics.

Rahul Gandhi knows, he cannot demand evidence of Indian air strikes, as he did in the past during Balakot air strike in 2019. He cannot demand where our Air Force struck inside Pakistan and how many terrorists were killed. So, he now wants to corner Modi on the subject of diplomacy. I am surprised, even a veteran leader like Mallikarjun Kharge is towing Rahul's line.

