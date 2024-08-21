Active monsoon boosts rainfall in northwest India by 36 per cent in August: IMD report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A mother with her child wades through a waterlogged.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a significant increase in rainfall across northwest India in August, with a 36.9% surplus compared to the average. The active monsoon pattern has led to an overall 7.3% increase in rainfall across the country. While central India saw a 9.9% surplus in August, it also experienced an 8.9% shortfall earlier in the season. The South Peninsula recorded a minor deficit of 0.8%. Since June 1, India as a whole received 3% more rain than average, though east and northeast India faced a 13% deficit.

Rain deficits in key regions

Despite heavy rains in some areas, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand still recorded a 21% and 4% rainfall deficit, respectively. Punjab saw a 30% shortfall, while Haryana experienced an 18% deficit despite a 34% surplus in August.

Low-pressure system over Bangladesh

A low-pressure area formed over central Bangladesh is expected to move west-northwest, triggering heavy rainfall across eastern India. The system is likely to bring additional rainfall to regions including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has already been recorded in several regions, including Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and parts of the Northeast.

Monsoon revival to benefit farmers in northeast India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across the northeastern region due to a low-pressure system over southern Bangladesh. This resurgence of the monsoon is expected to provide relief to areas suffering from insufficient rainfall, aiding farmers in winter paddy cultivation over the next three days.

Key regions to receive significant rainfall

KN Mohan, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, highlighted that the northeastern states, especially those bordering Bangladesh—such as south Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram—are likely to experience substantial rainfall. The IMD has indicated that isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya between August 19 and 24, with very heavy rainfall particularly likely in Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Rainfall deficit in northeastern states

IMD data revealed that since the onset of the monsoon on June 1, several northeastern states have experienced deficit rainfall. Manipur has seen the highest shortfall, with a 37% deficit, followed by Mizoram (33%) and Nagaland (24%). Other states like Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam have recorded rainfall slightly below normal but remain within an acceptable range.

IMD's weather outlook for the week

The IMD forecasts widespread light to moderate rainfall across east India, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with scattered showers in Arunachal Pradesh throughout the week. The anticipated rainfall is expected to improve the monsoon season's performance and benefit agricultural activities in the region.

