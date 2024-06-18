IMD weather update: Intense heat batters Ladakh to Jharkhand, Northwest India

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO A man rides his bicycle near a landfill site on a hot summer day during a heatwave in New Delhi.

From Ladakh to Jharkhand and across large parts of northwest India, an intense heat wave has gripped the region. Maximum temperatures soared to 47.6 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj and 26.2 degrees in Nubra, nestled in the high Himalayas. The weather office reported maximum temperatures markedly above normal (by 5.1 degrees Celsius or more) in many areas, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Delhi and northern states scorched

In the national capital, temperatures exceeded 45 degrees Celsius, seven degrees higher than normal. Dehradun in Uttarakhand recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius, 9.5 degrees above normal, while Una in Himachal Pradesh hit 44 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees above average. Katra in Jammu and Kashmir recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above normal, and Jammu reached 44.3 degrees Celsius.

Severe heat in Jharkhand and Haryana

Daltonganj in Jharkhand reported a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, 9.1 degrees above normal. Haryana and Chandigarh experienced warm nights with minimum temperatures 5.1 degrees above normal.

Forecast and ongoing heatwave

The weather office predicted no change in maximum temperatures over northwest India for the next 24 hours, with a possible drop of 2 degrees Celsius thereafter. Central and eastern India will continue to face high temperatures for the next three days.

Punjab and Haryana remain hot

Heatwave conditions persist in Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda and Pindara in Haryana's Jind district recording 46.9 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius. Faridkot in Punjab experienced 46 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, and Ferozepur faced severe heat with temperatures ranging from 44.3 to 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan records extreme temperatures

Rajasthan also saw intensified heatwave conditions. Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature at 46.2 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees above normal. Pilani, Churu, Karauli, Dholpur, Alwar, Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Phalodi reported temperatures ranging from 44 to 45.9 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures in Rajasthan ranged between 28.6 and 37 degrees Celsius, significantly above normal. Alwar recorded a low of 37 degrees Celsius, 4.9 degrees above normal, while Phalodi registered a minimum temperature of 34.6 degrees, 8.1 degrees above average.

The intense heat wave affecting regions from Ladakh to Jharkhand and across northwest India continues to break records, with temperatures significantly above normal. Relief is expected in some areas over the next few days, but central and eastern India will continue to endure high temperatures.

